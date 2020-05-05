McDonald's reveals the 15 restaurants that will open for delivery only next week

McDonald's has revealed 15 branches which will re-open for delivery. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

McDonald's has revealed the locations of the 15 restaurants it plans to reopen next week after closing all its sites in March to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The fast-food chain said the sites will open from 11am next Wednesday and will offer a limited menu for delivery only between 11am and 10pm. There will be added safety measures in place.

The sites are largely clustered in and around London, and include three restaurants in Luton, two in Chelmsford, and one in Ipswich. Sites in Tooting, Dalston, Welling and Harrow, Watford and Gillingham are also set to be reopened next week.

The first 15 restaurants reopening for McDelivery only, from 11am on Wednesday 13th May are:

Chelmsford Riverside

Chelmsford Westway

Ipswich Cardinal Park

Boreham Interchange

Luton Leagrave

Watford Hertfordshire Arms

Chaul End Lane Luton

Beechings Way, Gillingham

Sittingbourne Retail Park

Gillingham Bowaters

Tooting

Dalston

Welling

Harrow

Luton George Street