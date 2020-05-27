McDonald's to open 975 more drive-thru branches by June 4

McDonald's is going to open hundreds more drive-thru branches. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

McDonald's is rapidly expanding its store openings across the UK with plans to have more than 1,000 restaurants reopened for drive-thru or delivery by next Thursday, June 4.

Last week the fast food chain reopened 33 drive-thru sites but the company said it also decided to close some lanes where demand "impacted local communities or the safety of our people or customers" due to long queues.

The company said every drive-thru in the UK and Ireland will be reopened between Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “By 4th June, 1019 of our restaurants will have reopened, either for Drive Thru or McDelivery. This means every Drive Thru in the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday next week and we will start to expand the availability of McDelivery too.

“Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we have seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high. Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.

McDonalds Drive-Thru opened in Sutton today, here's the queue... pic.twitter.com/MN0pZ1Z0dW — Will Gavin (@WillGav) May 20, 2020

Branches will open with the following safety measures in place:

• Capped spend in Drive Thrus at £25 per car and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods wherever possible.

• Perspex screens at Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

• All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and the company will use contactless thermometers with temperatures taken on arrival at work for every shift.

• Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

• Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu.

Last week McDonald’s restaurants were swamped with huge queues after 39 branches reopened their drive-through windows.

Hundreds of cars were seen clogging roads around some of the fast food giant’s locations, including Staines, Middlesex and Sutton, south London.

Customers were being allowed a maximum spend of £25 per car and were encouraged to use contactless payments, with only a reduced menu available, the company said.