Meghan Markle tries to stop five friends being named in court battle

9 July 2020, 09:42

Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers over articles which featured parts of a "private and confidential" letter
Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers over articles which featured parts of a "private and confidential" letter. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Megan Markle has applied to the High Court to stop the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday from naming her five friends who spoke anonymously to a US magazine to defend her from tabloid "bullying".

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the two titles and MailOnline, over articles which featured parts of a "private and confidential" letter from the duchess to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

In a witness statement submitted as part of the application the duchess said: "These five women are not on trial, and nor am I. The publisher of the Mail on Sunday is the one on trial.

"It is this publisher that acted unlawfully and is attempting to evade accountability; to create a circus and distract from the point of this case - that the Mail on Sunday unlawfully published my private letter."

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

File photo: Most over-75s will have to pay for their TV licence after August 1

BBC announces free TV licences for most people over 75 will end on August 1
The crane collapsed onto homes in Bow yesterday

Woman, 85, killed when crane came crashing down onto homes in east London
John Lewis has announced it will permanently close eight outlets

John Lewis permanently closes eight stores with 1,300 staff at risk
Rishi Sunak said he will have to make “difficult decisions” on tax rises

Rishi Sunak: I don't have a crystal ball to predict what could happen with second wave
File photo: Gyms could be able to reopen by mid-July

Boris Johnson set to let gyms reopen 'in days' in latest easing of lockdown
The boss of Burger King has warned of up to 1,600 job cuts

Burger King warns of 1,600 job cuts with up to 10 per cent of branches to close