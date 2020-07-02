Memorial to transport workers who died from coronavirus to be setup

2 July 2020, 12:01

Belly Mujinga - a railway worker at Victoria station - died with coronavirus
Belly Mujinga - a railway worker at Victoria station - died with coronavirus. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that a memorial will be set up at London's Victoria Station to honour transport workers who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

Mr Shapps told MPs that Victoria was chosen as it was where transport worker Belly Mujinga, who died with coronavirus, was employed. Ms Mujinga was reportedly spat at by a man claiming to have coronavirus while on duty.

Responding to Tory Jacob Young (Redcar), Mr Shapps said: "Mr Speaker, with your permission I'd like to say a word about the way that we'd like to pay tribute to the transport workers who, as honourable members have mentioned, lost their lives during this crisis - many of them providing food on our tables, helping the key workers in the NHS and care workers get to work to support us all.

"We'd therefore like to set up a commemorative memorial for transport workers and I can think of no better location than Victoria Station where Belly Mujinga sadly was an employee who lost her life."

Many transport staff have now returned to the frontline and on TfL services more than 90 per cent of the timetable is operating.

The outbreak took its toll and 44 London transport workers have died after testing positive for the virus.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Face coverings to become mandatory in shops in Scotland

Some of the items seized by London's police

Hundreds of arrests made in 'UK’s biggest ever law enforcement operation'
New rules for schools reopening in September have been revealed

Coronavirus: Year groups to be kept apart in 'bubbles' under new school safety rules
Staycations are expected to be more common this year

Lockdown easing will lead to staycation boom, research suggests
The Grapes will not be reopening this weekend

Former Beatles hangout will not re-open on July 4th

Plans to allow more foreign travel are expected this week

Air bridges 'abandoned' as quarantine-free travel cleared for 75 countries