Breaking News

Met Police officer suspended following 'knee on neck' video

A Metropolitan Police officer has been suspended following the 'knee on neck' video. Picture: Social media

By Nick Hardinges

A Metropolitan Police officer has been suspended following the publication of a video that appeared to show an officer kneeling on a man's neck.

Deputy Commissioner Sir Steve House described the footage as "deeply disturbing" and said it was of "great concern" to see techniques used that are "not taught in police training."

Sir Steve confirmed that one of the officers involved has been suspended, while the other has been removed from their operational duties.

The incident has been passed on to the independent police watchdog for investigation.

Officers were called to a fight in Isledon Road, Islington, north London, at around 6.30pm on Thursday and arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon, the Met said.

Footage posted on social media on Thursday evening shows two officers holding a handcuffed man, who is black, on the pavement.

It comes following the infamous arrest and death of George Floyd in the US, who died while a police officer - Derek Chauvin - knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as Mr Floyd shouted: "I can't breathe."

.@metpoliceuk knee on neck officer needs suspending.



Officer caused obvious distress. Look at response when the officer removed knee.

Institutional racism, you cannot just say a black man. It gives license to stop every single black man, use descriptive words, tall, short etc https://t.co/pt0QaLn0p7 — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾 (@DawnButlerBrent) July 17, 2020

At the start of the two minutes and 20-second clip, one of the officers appeared to be kneeling on the suspect's neck and has his hand on his head.

The struggling man on the ground can be heard shouting "Get off me... get off my neck, I haven't done anything wrong, get off my neck."

One of the police officers can then be heard asking him "Are you going to behave yourself?" before telling him to "stay down."

He then stands up and asks onlookers who are filming the incident to "move back," while another clip shows more police officers arriving at the scene.

The Met said its directorate of professional standards carried out an assessment and the force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The Met Police has referred the footage to the IOPC. Picture: PA

Sir Steve said: "The video footage that I have seen today and is circulating on social media is extremely disturbing. I understand that many viewing the footage will share my concern.

"The man involved was arrested, taken to a police station and has now been seen by a police doctor

"Some of the techniques used cause me great concern - they are not taught in police training.

"We have quickly assessed the incident, including the body-worn video footage from the officers and their statements and justification for their use of force. As a result, we have referred the matter to the IOPC.

"One officer has been suspended and another officer has been removed from operational duty, but not suspended at this time. This decision will be kept under review.

"We will co-operate fully with the IOPC investigation."

Scotland Yard said the man detained and arrested at the scene remains in police custody.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "I'm deeply concerned about this distressing incident and we have raised this with senior officers at the Met Police as a matter of urgency.

"I welcome the fact the incident has been reviewed quickly by the Met and it's right that they have referred it to the IOPC.

"I look forward to a swift and thorough independent investigation, with all decisions made public.

"It's crucial our police service continues to earn the trust of the communities it serves."

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds added: "This an extremely concerning incident. It is right that it is quickly referred to the IOPC and an officer has been suspended.

"I will be following this closely: we are policed by consent and that relies on the highest levels of respect and professionalism."