Police in east London locate missing Audi with child found 'safe and well'

20 August 2020, 14:08

The Metropolitan Police have found the white Audi that went missing in east London and the child who was inside is now "safe and well".

A spokesperson for the service issued an appeal via Twitter on Thursday afternoon, saying the vehicle had last been spotted in Beckton Triangle, Newham shortly after midday.

Later in the day, the Met issued an update saying the car had been found and "the child located safe and well elsewhere".

The constabulary will be establishing the circumstances of the report.

A Twitter post read: "Thank you for your retweets. The white Audi we appealed for has been found and the child located safe and well elsewhere.

"We’re establishing the circumstances of the report."

The white Audi A3 car, with registration number GK20 AFU, had been reported as missing.

The first Met Police Twitter post read: "We are urgently trying to locate a white Audi A3 reg GK20 AFU that has been reported missing.

"We believe there is a young child inside.

"The car was last seen in Beckton Triangle, E6 #Newham at approx 12:18hrs today.

"If seen please call 999."

