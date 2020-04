UK Coronavirus death toll jumps by more than 500 in single day to reach 2,352

The death toll in the UK has soared above 2,000 in the deadliest day yet. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

More than 500 people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours in the UK, taking the death toll to 2,352/

According to figures by the Department of Health and social care, 563 people died in the past day, making it the deadliest day yet.

As of 9am this morning, of the 152,979 who have been tested for the virus, 29,474 have tested positive.

