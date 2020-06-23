More than half of public support lockdown restriction easing according to new poll

23 June 2020, 20:27

Lockdown restrictions will be reduced on 4 July
Lockdown restrictions will be reduced on 4 July. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

More than half of the public support the easing of lockdown restrictions, a new poll has found.

When asked if they support the easing of restrictions, 47 per cent said they think the new lockdown relaxations set to come into place for England are right, with a further 7 per cent saying they have not gone far enough.

37 per cent said they think the relaxing has gone too far. 9 per cent said they were unsure.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today a series of measures, to take effect from 4 July, which will ease the current lockdown restriction in England.

Restaurants and pubs in England will be allowed to reopen, providing they follow 'Covid secure' safety guidelines and all hospitality that takes place indoors will be limited to table service.

Holiday accommodation - including hotels, B&Bs, cottages, campsites and caravan parks – as well as hairdressers and museums can also reopen, and people in England will be free to stay away from home overnight for the first time since lockdown began in March.

The snap poll was conducted by YouGov
The snap poll was conducted by YouGov. Picture: YouGov

READ MORE: Analysis - England cautiously continues lockdown easing in 'major gamble' from the Government

The Prime Minister also announced that the two-metre rule will be reduced to "one metre-plus" from 4 July.

This means that where it is possible to keep two metres apart, people should, however where it is not, people should keep to a social distance of one metre with added precautions such as masks and screens.

In terms of party split, 59 per cent of Tory voters think the changes are correct, versus 26 per cent who say it has gone too far.

However with Labour and Lib Dem voters, 47 per cent say it has gone too far. 38 per cent of Labour voters think it is about right, with 42 per cent of Lib Dems agreeing.

On individual measures, 73 per cent of the public support meeting people in other households, with 20 per cent against the idea.

64 per cent of people support reopening the hospitality sector. 29 per cent were against it.

2264 adults were questioned on 23rd June 2020 across Great Britain.

