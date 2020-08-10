Mother dies trying to rescue boys from inflatable canoe off Norfolk coast

10 August 2020, 21:28

The woman, aged in her 30s, was recovered from the sea at Waxham but pronounced dead in hospital on Sunday
The woman, aged in her 30s, was recovered from the sea at Waxham but pronounced dead in hospital on Sunday. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

By Megan White

A mother has died while trying to rescue two boys who got into difficulty with an inflatable canoe off the Norfolk coast.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was recovered from the sea at Waxham but pronounced dead in hospital on Sunday, Norfolk Police said.

The two boys managed to get to safety.

The woman's name has not been released by the force, which is treating her death as unexplained but not suspicious.

Sea Palling Lifeboat and Coastguard teams from Bacton and Winterton had responded to reports of "multiple people in the sea off Waxham" at around 5pm on Sunday, HM Coastguard Bacton said.

Tony Garbutt, of HM Coastguard, told ITV Anglia: "It's a classic case of the rescuer coming into the dilemma.

"This started off with a child playing in an inflatable canoe who got into difficulties.

"Another person went out to assist, followed then by the mother and unfortunately it was the mother that came into danger, and it happens time and time again.

"It's difficult to try and criticise because as a parent myself you can't stand by and watch your children be in danger and not do anything."

Mark Skerrett, of Sea Palling Independent Lifeboat, said it was difficult to get close to the woman due to the "waves that were rolling", but a member of crew got into the water and swam into shore with her where CPR was attempted.

Superintendent Jason Broome, of Norfolk Police, said: "Colleagues from Norfolk Coastguard and the East of England Ambulance Service assisted officers with the incident.

"A woman, aged in her 30s, was recovered from the water and she was sadly pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

"Her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

"While inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the woman's death, this is a tragic situation and our condolences are with her family."

