Mountain rescue team called out to woman 'enjoying Easter sun'

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team said the woman was treated for a lower leg injury. Picture: Oldham Mountain Rescue Team

By Matt Drake

Mountain rescuers were called out to a woman "enjoying the Easter sun" who injured her leg on the moors above Rochdale.

Hillwalkers have been urged to "stay home" during the coronavirus lockdown after a woman was stretchered down from Blackstone Edge near Littleborough late on Saturday night.

It came after a three-hour rescue operation involving 18 people.

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) said the woman was treated for a lower leg injury she got while "enjoying the Easter sun".

Writing on Facebook, the OMRT said: "Late on Saturday evening, the Team was asked by North West Ambulance Service to assist them with the evacuation of a young female who had sustained a lower leg injury whilst out enjoying the Easter sun on Blackstone Edge.

"She was treated at the scene by NWAS, before being carried by stretcher to our Land Rover and then transported to the road head for onward transport in the NWAS ambulance.

Incident 11/04/20 Late on Saturday evening, the Team was asked by North West Ambulance Service to assist them with the... Posted by Oldham Mountain Rescue Team on Sunday, 12 April 2020

"All of this was done while following OMRT's Covid-19 protocol and observing social distancing wherever possible, as well as further time back at base disinfecting kit and making sure we're ready to respond to the next call.

"18 personnel were involved for 3hrs 15mins.

"Can we please take this opportunity to ask that people stick to government advice and STAY AT HOME."

Speaking to LBC News, OMRT leader Rob Tortoishell said: "I'd like to reinforce the government advice to stay at home.

"If you do venture out, stay local and stay well within your capabilities."