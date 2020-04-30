Moving video montage shows how UK celebrated birthday of NHS hero Tom Moore

By Megan White

Watch the birthday tributes which flooded in for NHS hero Colonel Tom Moore as he turned 100 on Thursday.

The WW2 veteran has raised £30 million for NHS Charities Together by walking laps of his garden during the coronavirus lockdown.

A touching video montage showed the tributes to the national hero as he marked his 100th birthday, including an RAF flypast and his 140,000 birthday cards.

The Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among those to wish Col Tom happy birthday.

Musicians from Bedford School, which Col Tom's grandson Benjie attends, played military music to commemorate his military past.

Captain Tom Moore has been made an honorary colonel to mark his 100th birthday. Picture: Getty

Captain Tom was made the honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate by Chief of the General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.

The appointment has been approved by the Queen, with hopes that it will inspire the next generation of soldiers.

The now-centenarian, who was born in Keighley, West Yorkshire, served with the 8th Batallion The Duke of Wellington's (West Riding) Regiment, which has since become part of The Yorkshire Regiment.

He initially set out to raise £1,000 for the health service, but after his efforts captured the hearts and minds of not only the nation, but the rest of the world too, his fundraiser now stands just below £30 million.