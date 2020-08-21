MPs threaten to take government to court over Russian election interference

MPs and peers are threatening Boris Johnson's government with legal action. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

MPs and peers "will take the government to court" unless Boris Johnson orders an investigation into Russian interference in UK elections.

The prime minister has been accused of a "lack of action" on the issue which concerns UK vote-meddling by the Eastern European country since 2016.

In a letter to Mr Johnson, the group - which includes the Green Party's Caroline Lucas, Labour's Chris Bryant and Baroness Wheatcroft, a Conservative peer until she resigned from the party last year - claim his failure to act is a breach of the European Convention on Human Rights, with particular concern for the right to free elections.

It adds they will take the prime minister to court if he refuses to take what they say are essential steps to protect votes in the future.

The key demand of the group is for the government to implement the recommendations of Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee's report into Russian interference - known as the Russia Report - which was published in July after a nine-month delay.

Read more: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clash over Russia report at PMQs

Explained: What were the key points in the 'Russia Report'?

Last month's report revealed the UK was "clearly a target for Russia's disinformation campaigns and political influence operations" and argued an independent inquiry was necessary to protect British democracy.

However, the prime minister has not yet accepted the request of the committee, which is now led by former Conservative MP Julian Lewis, who lost the party whip following a "coup" which saw him installed into his position.

In their letter, the signatories say their threat of legal action is a "last resort" given Mr Johnson's refusal to acknowledge the national security implications of his failure to act.

The group of MPs and peers have given the UK leader two weeks to respond to the letter.

Read more: Russian opposition politician in coma after suspected poisoning

Read more: Russian hackers 'stole top-secret UK-US trade documents' from Liam Fox's emails

Ms Lucas said: "Democratic processes are clearly at risk and it seems that the integrity of our elections is being deliberately undermined. Nothing could be more serious for our democracy."

Lib Dem peer Lord Strasburger added: "The Prime Minister's refusal to even ask our intelligence services what the Russians did to influence the referendum is a total dereliction of his duty to protect us all."

Tessa Gregory, a human rights lawyer with Leigh Day who is representing the group, said that under the Human Rights Convention, countries had to not only ensure that free and democratic elections take place but that they do so under "conditions which will ensure the free expression of the opinion of the people in the choice of the legislature".

The Citizens, a non-profit group backing the letter, has also launched a Gofundme to pay for the legal action.