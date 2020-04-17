Mural honouring Captain Tom Moore appears in Yorkshire town

The mural was created in Pontefract. Picture: Twitter / Rachel List

By Maddie Goodfellow

A mural honouring Captain Tom Moore has been created in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, after he raised more than £18 million for the NHS.

The mural is the latest in a series of work in the town by local artist Rachel List, may of which have been dedicated to the NHS heroes working on the front line during the pandemic.

It depicts war hero Major Tom Moore as he completed the 100 laps around his garden to raise money for the NHS.

Posting the image on Twitter, Ms List captioned it: "Represent the heroes."

Initially, Mr Moore wanted to raise £1,000 for NHS charities to help with dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, but that target was well and truly surpassed.

He has also been honoured by Prince William and the Prime Minister, who said he will be "looking at ways to recognise Tom's heroic efforts."

The mural is the latest in a series honouring the NHS. Picture: Twitter / Rachel List

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari ahead of finishing this morning, Mr Moore said: "It started off as a little joke we had in our family that as I was about to turn 100, why not walk 100 laps of the garden?

"We hoped to raise £1,000 but of course I did a little bit better.

When asked what the toughest part of the feat has been, he said: "The toughest part is the first one."

The mural has received positive reaction on social media, with people calling it "amazing", "superb" and "fantastic".

One twitter user wrote: "Fabulous! Well done!"

Another said: "That is brilliant!!"

"Give the man a knighthood as well as a mural", stated a third.