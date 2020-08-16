Murder investigation launched after death of 10-year-old in west London

16 August 2020, 20:36 | Updated: 16 August 2020, 20:37

Police outside an address in Cumberland Park, Acton, west London
Police outside an address in Cumberland Park, Acton, west London. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A murder investigation has been launched after a 10-year-old boy was found dead at a home in west London.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak to officers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton.

Police believe they know the identity of the boy, who was known to the woman, Scotland Yard said.

No one else is being sought in connection with the death.

Reverend Nick Jones, 61, the rector of Acton, who lives on Cumberland Park, said news of the boy's death was "shattering".

He said: "I'm still shaking a bit, it's hugely upsetting."

Another neighbour said he was "in shock" and that police cars and a private ambulance arrived at the scene at around 2.30am on Sunday.

Detectives carried out door-to-door inquiries and the driveway of number 18 Cumberland Park was sealed off by police tape at around 2pm.

Officers in protective forensic suits, gloves and masks have entered the property.

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The Humboldt bird had escaped from a farm enclosure and was safely returned home

Penguin returned home after being spotted 'plodding' up village street
Pictures and flags are added to a bonfire in the Bogside area of Derry City

Nationalists place poppy wreaths and pictures of Queen on Derry bonfire
One officer approached the car when it came to a stop in Southchurch Road

Driver arrested after officer dragged by car while attempting to stop vehicle
Several Oxford colleges have made special provisions

Second Oxford University college shuns A-levels to accept all offer-holders
Brothers Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16

Two bodies found in search for teen brothers who vanished off Lancashire coast
Ministers are braced for a fresh backlash when GCSE results for England are announced on Thursday

Boris Johnson faces calls to take charge over exam result 'chaos'