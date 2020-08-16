Murder investigation launched after death of 10-year-old in west London

Police outside an address in Cumberland Park, Acton, west London. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A murder investigation has been launched after a 10-year-old boy was found dead at a home in west London.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak to officers and a short while later the boy was found dead at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton.

Police believe they know the identity of the boy, who was known to the woman, Scotland Yard said.

No one else is being sought in connection with the death.

Reverend Nick Jones, 61, the rector of Acton, who lives on Cumberland Park, said news of the boy's death was "shattering".

He said: "I'm still shaking a bit, it's hugely upsetting."

Another neighbour said he was "in shock" and that police cars and a private ambulance arrived at the scene at around 2.30am on Sunday.

Detectives carried out door-to-door inquiries and the driveway of number 18 Cumberland Park was sealed off by police tape at around 2pm.

Officers in protective forensic suits, gloves and masks have entered the property.