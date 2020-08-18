Breaking News

Leicester's local lockdown to be partially eased

Lockdown restrictions have been eased in Leicester. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Nail bars, outdoor pools and beauty salons can reopen in Leicester from Wednesday in a relaxation of the local lockdown after a drop in coronavirus cases, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "My gratitude goes out to the people of Leicester who have all made sacrifices to keep the virus at bay and protect their local communities.

"The rate of infection has now dropped to a safe enough level to allow further businesses including beauty salons, nail bars and some outdoor venues to reopen in the area. Current restrictions on gatherings must remain in place to further bring down the rate of infection.

"We must remain vigilant, and I urge everyone in Leicester to continue to follow the rules - wash your hands regularly, follow social distancing, get yourself a free test as soon as you get any symptoms, and isolate if NHS Test and Trace tells you to."

Shielding will remain in place but with some easements.

Anyone shielding in Leicester can now meet in a group of up to six people outdoors, including people from different households, while maintaining strict social distancing.

Those in single adult households who are shielding can now join a support bubble with one other household.

The easing will bring the city into line with the easing of restrictions introduced for much of the nation on July 11 and 13.