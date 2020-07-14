Natural History Museum, V&A and Science Museum to reopen in August

14 July 2020, 12:04

The Natural History Museum will reopen in August
The Natural History Museum will reopen in August. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Natural History Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum and Science Museum are to reopen in August, it was announced today.

The museum district in South Kensington in London - usually a tourist and school holiday hotspot - has been closed in lockdown.

The three institutions held a joint, virtual event to announce plans to open their doors again.

The Natural History Museum will reopen on August 5, the V&A on August 6, and the Science Museum on August 19.

Timed, free tickets will be needed to enter the museums.

The three museums said they are staggering opening dates and times to reduce footfall in Exhibition Road and ease visitor flow at nearby Underground stations.

The V&A will initially open from Thursday to Sunday each week.

Director Tristram Hunt said: "The V&A's galleries flourish in dialogue with visitors, and, after so many months, I am delighted we will be reopening our doors to the world.

"Our seven miles of galleries in South Kensington will open in phases, and we have a range of exciting exhibition and gallery openings to come in the next few months.

"The V&A has ample space for social distancing, and all safety measures are in place for our visitors to enjoy 5,000 years of ingenuity in art, design and performance.

"Reopening is only the first phase to our recovery, which is set to last well into next year, and we remain hugely grateful to all our visitors, members and supporters - now more than ever."

