Newhaven: Dozens of firefighters battle blaze after 'explosion' at Sussex port

8 August 2020, 12:07 | Updated: 8 August 2020, 12:51

A huge plume of smoke was pictured rising from the industrial unit in Newhaven
A huge plume of smoke was pictured rising from the industrial unit in Newhaven. Picture: Natasha McDonald/PA Media
Ewan Somerville

By Ewan Somerville

Residents are being urged to keep doors and windows closed as firefighters tackle a large industrial unit blaze in Sussex.

A huge plume of black smoke was pictured rising from the building, on Beach Road, Newhaven.

One onlooker, Thea Pitcher, said she heard a "big explosion" at Newhaven port.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said 12 fire engines were scrambled at 9.32am and remain at the scene. There were no reports of injuries.

Huge plumes of smoke rose from the industrial unit on Beach Road
Huge plumes of smoke rose from the industrial unit on Beach Road. Picture: Kris James Photography

A spokesman said: "Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed to avoid the smoke."

Sussex Police and other agencies are also in attendance.

