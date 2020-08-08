Newhaven: Dozens of firefighters battle blaze after 'explosion' at Sussex port

A huge plume of smoke was pictured rising from the industrial unit in Newhaven. Picture: Natasha McDonald/PA Media

By Ewan Somerville

Residents are being urged to keep doors and windows closed as firefighters tackle a large industrial unit blaze in Sussex.

A huge plume of black smoke was pictured rising from the building, on Beach Road, Newhaven.

One onlooker, Thea Pitcher, said she heard a "big explosion" at Newhaven port.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said 12 fire engines were scrambled at 9.32am and remain at the scene. There were no reports of injuries.

Huge plumes of smoke rose from the industrial unit on Beach Road. Picture: Kris James Photography

There was a big explosion near the Port in Newhaven 10 minutes ago.....@BBCBreaking @SkyNewsBreak pic.twitter.com/6OZ5O5R7UB — Thea Pitcher (@TheaPitcher) August 8, 2020

A spokesman said: "Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed to avoid the smoke."

Sussex Police and other agencies are also in attendance.

