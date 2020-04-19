NHS nurse still working night shifts at 84 dies after contracting coronavirus

Margaret Tapley, 84, passed away on Saturday. Picture: Social media

By Megan White

An NHS nurse who was still working night shifts aged 84 has died after contracting coronavirus.

Healthcare assistant Margaret Tapley passed away on Saturday night after catching Covid-19.

She worked at Witney Community Hospital in Oxfordshire.

Her granddaughter Hannah posted a touching tribute to Facebook, saying Margaret was the “most hardworking, caring and perfect woman out there.”

She wrote: “I am heartbroken to write this post. I never thought this day would ever happen.

“Unfortunately, last night my grandma (Margaret Tapley) passed away from COVID-19.

“She was 84 and the strongest woman I’ve ever met in my life. I considered her as an additional parent and I’d never be able to do anything I have done without her.

“I am so proud to call her my grandma. She was the most hardworking, caring and perfect woman out there.

“Devoting her life to others and working for the NHS doing night shifts as a nurse at her age!

“So many people will have such amazing memories of her as she affected so many people’s lives in such a positive way.

“One of my many favourites will be how excited she always got when we saw each other and the messages she would send me before every competition to motivate/calm me down.

“Everyday she would text and phone me sometimes talking about the most random things and I will miss this extremely.

“She was one of my biggest fans and would support me through everything. I’m not quite sure how to adapt to this but I know she will be watching everything and supporting myself and all my family just in a different place.

“She will never ever EVER be forgotten. We all loved her so much and she will be extremely missed. There won’t be a day that goes by that we all won’t miss her. RIP.”

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust have been contacted for a comment.