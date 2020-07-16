Breaking News

Fourteen Selfridges shoppers treated after 'gas-like substance' sprayed

The incident was said to have happened in Selfridges on Oxford Street. Picture: PA

Fourteen people have received treatment after a man sprayed a substance with CS gas-like effects in Selfridges on Oxford Street.

The man, said to be in his twenties, has been arrested on suspicion of affray after he sprayed the unknown substance at another man.

At least 14 people were treated at the scene for the effects of the spray. None required hospital treatment.

In a brief statement, the Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the flagship store on Oxford Street just after 1.30pm following reports of a disturbance.

The statement added: "It was reported that a man, in his 20s, had been detained by security staff after he sprayed another man with an unknown substance, which causes similar effects to CS gas.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been taken into custody."

London Ambulance Service said it sent an incident response officer, ambulance crews and its hazardous area response teams (HART) to the scene.

In a statement, they said: "We were called at 1:44pm today to reports of an incident on Duke Street, Marylebone.

"We dispatched a number of resources including an incident response officer, ambulance crews and our hazardous area response teams (HART).

"The incident is ongoing and we are working with other emergency services. We have currently treated fourteen people at the scene, with more updates to follow."

A Selfridges spokesperson confirmed police had attended the store following a "short altercation" involving the spray of an "unknown irritant by one of the males".

Two men were detained by security staff, and police later took one of them into custody.

The spokesperson added: "At this point in time the police are taking no further action and the ambulance service are confident it is a non-harmful irritant.

"A few team members and customers were checked over by the ambulance service for irritated nose and throat, with all but one being given the all clear.

"One customer continues to be monitored. The store continues to trade as normal."

Enquiries are ongoing.