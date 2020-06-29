No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for fourth consecutive day

Police patrol in Edinburgh as shoppers queue. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

There have been no deaths registered of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland for a fourth consecutive day, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Speaking at the Scottish Government's daily coronavirus briefing, she said the latest figures showed no new deaths within the previous 24 hours.

The total number of people who have died in Scotland under the measurement remains at 2,482.

Ms Sturgeon said five more people tested positive for the virus since Sunday, taking the total to 18,241.

A total of 740 patients were in Scottish hospitals with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, down 38 in 24 hours.

Of these, 10 were intensive care, a fall of three.