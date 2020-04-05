Nurse, 23, on coronavirus front line, dies after collapsing at home

John Alagos, 23, died after his shift at Watford General Hospital. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a nurse who collapsed and died after working a long shift on the frontline of the UK’s coronavirus fight.

John Alagos, 23, is the third nurse to have died from the deadly virus.

His devastated mother told the Mail on Sunday that he had been taken ill with a headache and high temperature after working a 12-hour shift.

She said she found him unconscious later in his bedroom and called the emergency services who were not able to resuscitate him.

His mother said he did not have any underlying medical conditions.

Well-wishers paid tribute to him online today. One wrote: "My deepest sympathy to the family. John risked his life doing the job that he loved to do. He’s a super nurse, a fallen hero. Rest in peace, beautiful soul".

Another wrote: "RIP angel..you are a hero . Condolences and prayers to the family."

John had been working with patients at Watford General Hospital prior to his death.

The hospital yesterday declared a “critical incident” and told people to stop coming to A&E, even in emergencies.

By Saturday night the incident had been lifted and the A&E was operating as normal.

Watford General Hospital said in a statement: ‘Our staff are fully briefed on the symptoms of Covid-19 and we would never expect anyone to remain at work if they were showing these symptoms or indeed were unwell in any way.

‘We have always kept our staff updated on the latest PPE guidance to make sure they have the right level of protection.’ A spokeswoman added: ‘John was very popular and will be missed greatly.’

Last week, two frontline nurses died of Covid-19. Mother of three Areema Nasreen, 36, who had no underlying health conditions, died in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital.

Aimee O’Rourke, 39, also a mother of three, died in intensive care at Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent.