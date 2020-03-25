'Disgust' as NHS staff find parking tickets on their cars after work

Adele Buttress said she left her shift at Nottingham University Hospital to find the ticket on her car. Picture: Facebook

By Rachael Kennedy

A nurse working in a hospital in Nottingham has said she is "disgusted" after finding a parking ticket on her car when she had finished a recent shift.

Adele Buttress, a transplant nurse at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said she had noticed the ticket after finishing her shift at midnight on Monday.

The ticket had been written just after 6pm - just hours before the UK's lockdown came into effect.

Sharing photos of her NHS pass and the ticket the following morning, she said: "I'm disgusted right now!!!

So after my shift finishing at midnight working at a nurse - this is what I receive !!! Thanks NHS city hospital... Posted by Adele Buttress on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

"We are risking our lives right now and city hospital are happy with this!!!

"Just shows they have no passion or integrity!!!!."

Her post to Facebook has since gone viral with thousands of shares.

A number of people in the comments section have also offered to pay the ticket on behalf of Ms Buttress.

"Don't know you, but I'm happy to send twenty quid to help pay the charge," said one commenter, Adrian Spencer.

He added: "You guys are doing sterling work."

Another said: "If they won't disregard it, I will happily pay your parking charge for you."

But Ms Buttress is not the only healthcare worker to be facing parking fines after finishing her shift treating patients.

In north London, Dr Mehdi Veisi, the medical director of Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust, has received two parking tickets during his shifts in the last few days.

"Thank you Haringey Council for giving me a ticket whilst I'm fighting COVID-19," he tweeted after the first ticket on Monday.

Thank you @haringeycouncil for giving me a ticket whilst I’m fighting @#COVIDー19. You could see my NHS emergency badge too. Nicely done. Instead of saving patients, now I need to appeal a ticket. Get your priorities right for NHS Staff pic.twitter.com/sC1sFjd9gw — Mehdi Veisi ‏🧍🏾‍♀️xx🧍🏼xx🧍🏽‍♂️ (@DrVeisi) March 23, 2020

He added: "You could see my emergency badge too. Nicely done. Instead of saving patients, not I need to appeal a ticket. Get your priorities right for NHS staff."

In an update the following day - after the UK's lockdown had come into effect - Mr Veisi said the council had "expunged" Mondays's ticket, but said he had just returned to his car after 12 hours to find he had received another.

He wrote: "I thought we were in lockdown, clearly enforcement officers in Haringey Council are not!"

Update: council expunged yesterday’s ticket. Parking suspended but hey, back to my car after 12 hours and another ticket today - I thought we were in lockdown, clearly enforcement officers in @haringeycouncil are not! pic.twitter.com/pd3lAwdEe8 — Mehdi Veisi ‏🧍🏾‍♀️xx🧍🏼xx🧍🏽‍♂️ (@DrVeisi) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Ms Buttress said she had since been told that parking fees for staff at Nottingham University Hospital were being waived.

She is still waiting to see if her fine on Monday would be revoked.

"Takes social media for them to realise the error of their ways," she said, adding: "Hopefully my charge will be evoked."

LBC News has contacted Nottingham University Hospital, First Parking and Haringey Council for comment.