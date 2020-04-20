'Loveable' nurse at North Midlands hospital dies after contracting coronavirus

A "loveable" nurse at County Hospital in Stafford has died. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

A "loveable" nurse at Stafford's County Hospital has died after testing positive for coronavirus, health bosses have confirmed.

Tributes have been pouring in for 60-year-old Patrick McManus, described as "an extremely well-liked individual" and a highly valued member of staff, who passed away due to Covid-19.

The healthcare worker spent four decades at North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary before spending 10 years at County Hospital in Stafford.

He becomes the latest in a growing line of NHS heroes to have died with the virus, with more than 60 now falling victim.

Tracy Bullock, a University Hospitals of North Midlands chief executive, said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of staff has passed away due to Covid-19."

She added: "He was a loveable character and brought kindness and compassion to all his patients which was acknowledged by the number of compliments and thank you messages he received."

"He was an exceptional leader and took staff and students under his wing. His big Irish personality will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues at UHNM.

"Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this very sad time and we thank him for his many years of invaluable service to the Trust, to his colleagues and to the patients and families he served."

Heartbroken friend Debbie Davis posted on Facebook: "Such a great man gone too soon, he was always there if you needed him will always have a place in my heart, thinking of his family at this time."

And Jonathan Vining wrote: "Paddy was amazing earlier this year when my Dad was poorly on the ward.

"A true gentleman and although I only met him a few times was clearly a very warm-hearted and fantastically committed nurse.

"Rest in peace Paddy and thank you for all of your amazing work."

It comes after an 84-year-old NHS nurse, who was still working night shifts at Witney Community Hospital in Oxfordshire, died after contracting coronavirus.

Healthcare assistant Margaret Tapley, described by her granddaughter Hannah as the “most hardworking, caring and perfect woman out there,” passed away on Saturday night.

Last weekend, a pregnant nurse who also tested positive for coronavirus died hours after her baby daughter was delivered safely.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, who was a nurse at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, passed away on 12 April. Her baby was delivered by emergency caesarean section.

