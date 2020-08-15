Off-duty police officer killed during jet-ski accident off North Wales coast

Emergency services, including the RNLI and the coastguard, attended the scene and the officer was pulled out the water. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

An off-duty police officer was killed during a tragic jet-ski accident off the coast of Pwllheli, North Wales.

Police confirmed the death this evening following an incident during the afternoon of Satuday, August 15.

Shortly after 4.30pm, an alarm was raised after a man had fallen from a jet-ski and fell into the water.

Emergency services, including the RNLI and the coastguard, attended the scene and the officer was pulled out the water.

But unfortunately, despite extensive medical intervention, the officer died at the scene.

The next of kin have been informed.

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: “We are extremely sad to confirm the death of one of our police officers who died off-duty today, and our heartfelt sympathies go to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Mark Jones, General Secretary of North Wales Police Federation said: “To lose a colleague is a very dark day for us all. Policing is a close-knit family and tonight we mourn the passing of ‘one of our own’.

“Throughout the coming days and weeks we will be here to support the family, friends and colleagues during this very difficult time and we express our heartfelt sympathies to all those involved.”

North Wales Police said they are "not in a position to release further details at this time".