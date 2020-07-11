One-year-old boy suffers serious head injury in fall from second-floor flat

The fall took place at a YMCA block in Birmingham. Picture: Google Street View

By Ewan Somerville

A one-year-old boy has suffered a serious head injury after falling from the window of a second-floor flat.

The child fell from a YMCA-owned flat on Reservoir Road in Erdington, Birmingham, just before 7.30pm on Friday.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police have launched an investigation and officers cordoned off the scene last night.

The flat block, named The Vineyard, is part of a YMCA Heart of England housing scheme that supports vulnerable young people with affordable accommodation.

The company said staff from next door rushed to help the boy and his family within minutes of the fall.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: "The one-year-old child was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains today (Saturday), as inquiries continue into how he came about his injuries."

A YMCA Heart of England spokesman said: "Our heart goes out to the little boy's family and our thoughts and prayers are with them.

"We are working with the West Midlands Police and will be carrying out our own investigation internally so that we fully understand what has taken place.

"YMCA Heart of England takes health and safety extremely seriously and our residents' safety and welfare is central to everything we do."

The firm said The Vineyard, which opened in May 2016, "meets or exceeds all relevant safety standards" and it has an in-house team and external professionals who help maintain the properties.

Police have asked anyone who may have information to get in touch, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.