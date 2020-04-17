Only 9% of Brits want 'normal' life to return once coronavirus lockdown is lifted

By Kate Buck

Just 9 per cent of Britons want life to go back to "normal" once they are released from coronavirus lockdown restrictions, a new survey has revealed.

Since the rules came into force on 23 March, life for many has been turned on its head and become unrecognisable.

We are now required to remain in our homes as much as possible, only leaving for groceries or some exercise.

This has lead to many people spending more time with their families, learning to cook more and rely on technology to keep in touch with our love ones.

The knock-on effects have now been felt across the country, with 51 per cent of people saying there has been cleaner air and 27 per cent thinking there has been more wildlife.

Two-fifths also say within the community also seem to be valued more, and 39 per cent say they are taking advantage of the new-found free time to catch up with friends and family.

Of those who took part in the YouGov survey, over half (54 per cent) have said they will now learn from what has happened and make permanent changes to their lives as a result.

And of those who took part, 42 per cent have said they now value their food more, with 38 per cent admitting they now cook from scratch more regularly.

The survey was commissioned by the Royal Society of Arts, alongside The Food Foundation, as part of its work to draw up an action plan for more sustainable food and farming, land use and the rural economy.

Professor Tom MacMillan from the Royal Agricultural University, and research lead for the RSA's commission, said: "This data shows there is a real appetite for change, and for the nation to learn from this crisis.

"People are trying new things and noticing differences, at home, in their work and in communities.

"Mr MacMillan said this was especially apparent when it comes to food, farming and the countryside.

He added: "Alongside the emergency response, it is important to keep track of these changes in what we're doing and our collective mood, to help shape the kind of country we want to be, including the way we want to feed ourselves, when we recover from this pandemic."

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the RSA, said that while it was right the immediate emergency was the priority, "we must use this time to imagine a better future".

He said: "This poll shows that the British people are increasingly aware that the health of people and planet are inseparable and it's time for radical environmental, social, political and economic change."

