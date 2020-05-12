At least 38,000 coronavirus deaths in UK, according to ONS

12 May 2020, 11:17

People walk and cycle through Broadway Market in London, as the UK continues in lockdown
People walk and cycle through Broadway Market in London, as the UK continues in lockdown. Picture: PA

By Megan White

At least 38,000 people have died from coronavirus in the UK, according to new data - by far the worst death toll in Europe.

According to new figures from the Office for National Statistics, 35,044 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in England and Wales up to May 1 (and had been registered up to May 9).

The latest figures from the National Records of Scotland, published last week, showed 2,795 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to May 3.

And the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, also published last week, showed 516 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Northern Ireland up to May 6.

Together these figures mean that so far 38,355 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

A further 1,678 hospital patients in England who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between May 2 and May 10, according to figures published on Monday by NHS England - which, together with the total figure of 38,355 registered deaths, indicates the overall death toll for the UK is just over 40,000.

Deaths in care homes made up over 40 per cent of fatalities across England and Wales in the week to 1 May.

Coronavirus has infected more than 4.1 million people and killed over 286,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 81,000 people have died in the US, the worst affected country, with 30,739 in Italy – the second hardest hit in Europe.

