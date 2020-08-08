Oxford Street stabbing: Man knifed in broad daylight in front of horrified shoppers
8 August 2020, 21:14 | Updated: 8 August 2020, 21:21
A man was stabbed in broad daylight near Oxford Street in London as people shopped.
Police were called to Market Place at 5.38pm to reports of an assault on August 8.
A man was found with stab injuries and was transferred to a major trauma centre.
There has been no update on his condition.
Images from the street show police attending the victim.
The Metropolitan Police tweeted: "Officers attended and found a male suffering from a stab injury.
"Police were called at 17:38hrs today to reports of a male stabbed on Market Place close to Oxford Street, W1.
"He has been taken to hospital and we await an update on his injuries."
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5:39pm today (August 8) to reports of a stabbing on Market Place just off Oxford Street.
“We dispatched two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a medic in a car to the scene. We also dispatched a London's Air Ambulance trauma team.
"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."