Oxford Street stabbing: Man knifed in broad daylight in front of horrified shoppers

Police were called to Market Place at 5.38pm to reports of an assault on Market Place. Picture: Twitter

By Matt Drake

A man was stabbed in broad daylight near Oxford Street in London as people shopped.

Police were called to Market Place at 5.38pm to reports of an assault on August 8.

A man was found with stab injuries and was transferred to a major trauma centre.

There has been no update on his condition.

Images from the street show police attending the victim.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: "Officers attended and found a male suffering from a stab injury.

"Police were called at 17:38hrs today to reports of a male stabbed on Market Place close to Oxford Street, W1.

"He has been taken to hospital and we await an update on his injuries."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5:39pm today (August 8) to reports of a stabbing on Market Place just off Oxford Street.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a medic in a car to the scene. We also dispatched a London's Air Ambulance trauma team.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."