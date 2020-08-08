Oxford Street stabbing: Man knifed in broad daylight in front of horrified shoppers

8 August 2020, 21:14 | Updated: 8 August 2020, 21:21

Police were called to Market Place at 5.38pm to reports of an assault on Market Place
Police were called to Market Place at 5.38pm to reports of an assault on Market Place. Picture: Twitter

By Matt Drake

A man was stabbed in broad daylight near Oxford Street in London as people shopped.

Police were called to Market Place at 5.38pm to reports of an assault on August 8.

A man was found with stab injuries and was transferred to a major trauma centre.

There has been no update on his condition.

Images from the street show police attending the victim.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: "Officers attended and found a male suffering from a stab injury.

"Police were called at 17:38hrs today to reports of a male stabbed on Market Place close to Oxford Street, W1.

"He has been taken to hospital and we await an update on his injuries."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5:39pm today (August 8) to reports of a stabbing on Market Place just off Oxford Street.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a medic in a car to the scene. We also dispatched a London's Air Ambulance trauma team.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."

