'Packed services' and 'lack of social distancing' on first day back to work

The commute at Canning Town station, London. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Commuters have reported busy services and a lack of social distancing on the first day people start to return to work.

Commuters using public transport have said public transport is "absolutely rammed", with many claiming "social distancing is not possible" on transport.

It follows the announcement that the public should still work from home where possible, however, those who cannot work from home will be returning to work on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, travellers were told by the Department for Transport to keep two metres apart from others "wherever possible", wear a face covering, use contactless payment and avoid rush-hour, according to government guidance.

The guidance also "sets out the steps operators should take to provide safe workplaces and services for their staff and passengers across all modes of private and public transport"

Those who will be returning to work have also been told to avoid public transport wherever possible by "walking, cycling or driving to work". People are also being told to avoid rush hour and employers should be prepared to change work times to make this possible.

All transport operators have been told to ensure that stations and services are regularly cleaned and routes must be kept clear to avoid crowding.

They are also responsible for making clear to passengers how to stay 2 metres apart where possible in stations, airports and ports.

People are also advised to wear face masks when travelling.

Grant Shapps spoke to LBC. Picture: PA

Speaking on LBC, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "I sent out to all transport operators very clear guidance about what they need to do and consider, but there are so many different types of transport in this country that we need the transport operators to look at their individual situation and decide.

It is about the right measures being taken in the right circumstances."

When asked if he has the power to demand travel companies enact guidelines, Mr Shapps said: "Public Health England and the Health and Safety executive does have powers."

Nick Ferrari also questioned Mr Shapps on government plans to remove or cover train seats to enforce social distancing.

The Transport Secretary replied: "This will depend on individual operators and the design of their carriages but actually the first thing we are doing, as removing all the train seats from all public transport currently would be rather difficult, whilst keeping it running, we are asking people to avoid using public transport.

"It is vital that people know that even 100 per cent of the service was running we could only fit one in ten of the usual passenger amount. If you can cycle or walk, do it.

"To all employers I ask please please help your employees by staggering work times and helping them to work from home," he pleaded.

Safety measures have been put in place. Picture: PA

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

LBC correspondent Rachael Venables spent the morning at Waterloo East station in Central London

She told LBC: "It's like someone turned the taps on, passengers have really started to pile in now.

"Trains have been arriving with dozens of passengers rushing off and lining up at the ticket barriers.

One passenger she spoke to said: "I'm going to London Bridge and it's not that bad but it's the amount of people walking out at you as you come into Waterloo East. There's loads of people, they're not socially distancing, people just push past you on escalators.

"It's a bit worrying. I'll be on the train for an hour and a half, and it's always a packed commuter train.

Another told her: "Yeah there's a definite difference. I'm not too worried about it, but on the tube it gets a bit packed.

"In the last few days there seems to have been a few more people on the train but it's still pretty empty on the train I come on."

When asked by Nick Ferrari about the number of people wearing masks, Rachael said: "I'm standing up on the balcony now and I cannot see a single person with a face covering or mask. One man, I can see one man with a face covering."

Commuters have also taken to social media to express their concerns over people returning to work this morning.

An angry commuter posted photos on packed tube trains and said there is "no social distancing taking place".

One person said: "Every single person travelling to work today on the London Underground is risking their own lives and the lives of their families. Social distancing is not possible on the tube. And many people are not wearing a face mask, which just increases the risk. This is absolute madness!"

"60 people in my tube car by the time it got to central London this morning.

“Social distancing” isn’t possible!" commented another.

One commuter, who had chosen to walk to work, posted a picture of their normal bus and wrote: "Here's my usual 55 bus (I'm walking) absolutely rammed full of people."

"The Tube in London 1 day after they reopened," said another Twitter user, who posted an image of his busy morning tube carriage.

A similar photo was posted with the caption: "No chance on the Jubilee line this morning."

"No social distancing going on whatsoever on the central line this morning ..... sardines as far as I'm concerned .... 99% sure there were some people who weren’t construction worker’s on here as well," posted a London commuter.

Another worker reported: "TFL having to stop commuters at the barrier as the trains are too busy to practice social distancing."

In Birmingham, a key worker commuter reported: "Think you need to step up and either limit passengers or put more frequent buses on! My 7am bus this morning is like a covid party bus, downstairs is packed, no distancing being put in place. I work at the hospital and the past two days I’ve never felt so unsafe!"

Tube trains packed without social distancing taking place. The Tory MP’s should open up the Houses of Parliament for them all to attend work and travel on the tube to get there. They may have a different opinion on safety then!!! Putting economy before lives. pic.twitter.com/LouHK5CnNH — ASLEF (@ASLEFJubilee) May 13, 2020

Every single person travelling to work today on the London Underground is risking their own lives and the lives of their families. #SocialDistancing is not possible on the tube. And many people are not wearing a face mask, which just increases the risk. This is absolute madness! — Derek James (@derekjames150) May 13, 2020

60 people in my tube car by the time it got to central London this morning



“Social distancing” isn’t possible pic.twitter.com/QyRsgzovk9 — Mike (@thefourthcraw) May 13, 2020

Here's my usual 55 bus (I'm walking) absolutely rammed full of people. So, thanks, Boris? pic.twitter.com/SBVEymwZBF — Drew (@drwsplnd) May 13, 2020

The Tube in London 1 day after they reopened 😳 pic.twitter.com/wC4LyFjNYb — Brad Beauregard Jr (@BradBeauregardJ) May 13, 2020

Tubes were a lot busier this morning; I advise you to invest in a filtered mask, that push of air you feel could be full of virus. #Covid19UK #London #StayHomeSaveLives — MI6 Rogue 🇬🇧 (@mi6rogue) May 13, 2020

No social distancing going on whatsoever on the central line this morning ..... sardines as far as im concerned .... 99% sure there were some people who weren’t construction worker’s on here as well. This country’s a mess. — KIÉR (@kiersomara) May 13, 2020

TFL having to stop commuters at the barrier as the trains are too busy to practice social distancing 🤦🏼‍♀️ — georgia (@georgiapoulter) May 13, 2020