Paramedics stabbed in line of duty tell of shock and lasting upset

Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans were stabbed in the line of duty. Picture: PA

A paramedic crew recovering after being stabbed on a 999 call-out have spoken of their shock at the attack and their desire to return to the jobs they love.

Deena Evans was stabbed once in the chest and fellow medic Michael Hipgrave was slashed across his back during an incident at a maisonette in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, at about 12.20pm on 6 July.

The experienced medics had been called to the property to carry out a concern-for-welfare check on the sole male occupant after the alarm was raised by a relative.

Mr Hipgrave was discharged from hospital later the same evening while Ms Evans had to spend another two days receiving treatment.

Martyn Smith, 52, of Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court via video-link earlier this month charged with attacking the two paramedics.

In an interview released through West Midlands Ambulance Service, the pair said their families and children had “suffered” and the colleagues who treated them were “victims too”.

Paramedics Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans are still recovering from the attack. Picture: PA

Ms Evans has been wearing a sling to support her left arm after suffering nerve damage in the attack, she said.

"It's affected some of the nerves in my arm and although I can use it, I can't lift it fully,” she said. “It feels like I've got a glove on - it feels really numb.“

She said her chest was still “really sore, really painful” and that the incident was "really upsetting".

Ms Evans, a clinical team mentor, added: “You close your eyes at night and relive the whole situation.

“You can't get it out your head and it is getting over that stage, being able to put it to bed. At the minute, I don't think I'm there.”

The house in Wolverhampton where the attack happened. Picture: PA

Senior paramedic Mr Hipgrave described how he was physically getting better but his emotional state was “changing hourly, daily”, adding “some days are better than others”.

He said: “It's still quite a shock. I'm having good hours and bad hours at the moment.

“We're getting a lot of support from colleagues and friends and family, and general members of the public we've never even met before sending us lots of good wishes.”

Following an emotional meeting with colleagues this week, he added: “They're victims too in a way because you never expect to go out to a colleague, especially in a situation like the one that occurred.”

Both are facing the road to recovery with a determination to get back on the road.

Mr Hipgrave said: “Hopefully I will return to work as soon as possible, that's my objective. The ambulance service is my life, it's not a job to me.”

Ms Evans said: “I think it's the same for me, I love my job. I joined the service to do this job and as soon as I can I'd like to go back out on the road.

“I want to be back out there, helping people.”