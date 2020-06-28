Parents in England could face fines if they don't send children to school in September

Boris Johnson has said school will be "compulsory" for children from September. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson has vowed to make it "compulsory" for all children in England to be back in school in September.

Pupils have been largely absent from schools since the end of March as the country adapts to social distancing measures to keep the coronavirus at bay.

It meant Year 11 and Sixth Form students missed out on their summer exam periods,

Primary schools did open up for a few year groups at the beginning of June, but to limited capacity as thousands of parents kept them home over fears it would not be dafe for them to return.

But the Prime Minister has made it clear he wants to get all children back in the classroom when the new academic year starts in September.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Johnson said: "We need to get the kids back into school. I want all pupils back in school in September."

Children have been largely absent from the classroom since March. Picture: PA

Asked whether it would be compulsory, he added "Yes. It’s the law."

He made no mention of whether the fines would be waived as they have been in recent months.

This means parents could be fined if they decide to keep their children home.

Mr Johnson is also expected to lay out his vision for how the country will rebuild the economy in a speech on Tuesday.

He will announce the creation of a taskforce to accelerate the building of schools, hospitals, roads and even prisons.

Downing Street said the rush at which the NHS Nightingale hospitals were created across the country inspired Mr Johnson to set up the infrastructure delivery taskforce, which will be chaired by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The group will be told that there are "now no excuses for delays" to building programmes after the country demonstrated it can move at pace during a national emergency.

Millions of children have been homeschooled during lockdown. Picture: PA

The body will sift through the blueprints of major infrastructure projects in the pipeline and look to iron out any inefficiencies which could hold-up their delivery and stall the country in getting back on track.

Known as "Project Speed" among officials, the taskforce will asked to assess building programmes in every city, town and village to ensure communities across the country can benefit more quickly from the improvements that infrastructure brings, Government sources said.

"The coronavirus response has shown that it doesn't have to take years to get essential projects off the ground - the Nightingale hospitals and ventilator challenge were up and running in a matter of weeks," said a Downing Street spokesman.

"As we recover from the pandemic we must apply that same urgency to the major projects at the foundations of this country and get them done right, to truly level up opportunity across the UK.

"There's now no excuse for delays. Infrastructure has the power to rebuild and repair our country - and we will do it better, faster and more strategically than before."

