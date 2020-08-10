Woman, 91, arrested in connection with Edinburgh crash which killed three-year-old Xander Irvine

Xander Irvine was walking along Morningside Road in Edinburgh. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A 91-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal road crash in which a three-year-old boy died.

Xander Irvine was walking along Morningside Road in Edinburgh with his mother Victoria, 37, when he was hit by a car on June 30.

The red Kia mounted the pavement and crashed into a shop front at around 2.30pm.

Xander was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.

His mother was also injured, but has since been released from hospital.

Floral tributes were left at the scene of the incident. Picture: PA

In a statement, police said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 91-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal road crash in Edinburgh.

“The incident happened around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, when a three year old boy was struck by a car on Morningside Road in the city.

“A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”