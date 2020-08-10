Woman, 91, arrested in connection with Edinburgh crash which killed three-year-old Xander Irvine
10 August 2020, 18:18
A 91-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal road crash in which a three-year-old boy died.
Xander Irvine was walking along Morningside Road in Edinburgh with his mother Victoria, 37, when he was hit by a car on June 30.
The red Kia mounted the pavement and crashed into a shop front at around 2.30pm.
Xander was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.
His mother was also injured, but has since been released from hospital.
In a statement, police said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 91-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal road crash in Edinburgh.
“The incident happened around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 30 June, 2020, when a three year old boy was struck by a car on Morningside Road in the city.
“A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”