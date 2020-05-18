People in Northern Ireland can meet in groups of six under relaxed lockdown rules

18 May 2020, 16:44 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 16:49

Coronavirus lockown rules are beginning to be relaxed
Coronavirus lockown rules are beginning to be relaxed. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

People in Northern Ireland will be allowed to meet in groups no bigger than six, as long as social distancing rules are obeyed.

The group can consist of people from different households, so long as they keep at least 2 metres away from one another and only met outdoors.

Visits to friends and family members inside their homes are still banned, in an effort to halt the virus spreading any further.

Under new lockdown rules, Stormont has said Churches will also be able to open for individual prayer, and drive-in cinemas and places of worship will be permitted to open.

Golf clubs will also be allowed to start running again.

More to follow..

