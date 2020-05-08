People urged to stay indoors this bank holiday weekend despite warm weather

People are being told not to go out and sunbathe this bank holiday weekend. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

People must "follow the guidance" and stay indoors this bank holiday weekend despite the warm weather, Dominic Raab has urged.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, the foreign secretary said people must resist the temptation to linger outside or go sunbathing.

Sunshine and warm temperatures are expected this bank holiday weekend but Mr Raab has insisted there will be no changes to social distancing rules until Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on Sunday.

"Any changes in the short term will be modest, small, incremental and very carefully monitored," the foreign secretary said.

He added: "For the moment it is really important, particularly as people look towards a warm bank holiday weekend, that we continue to follow the guidance in place at this time."

Despite warm weather this weekend, people must resist the urge to go out and sunbathe. Picture: PA

Temperatures are forecasted to hit up to 26C on Friday as the country commemorates the 75th anniversary of VE Day. They are then expected to drop again over the weekend.

Mr Raab disagreed with accusations that the prime minister had been "unhelpful" in hinting at a change to the lockdown in the days leading up to the bank holiday weekend but not giving any details on how measures might look.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said previously: "There is no change to the advice.

"We are asking people to stay at home in order to stop the spread of the virus and, by doing so, protect the NHS and save lives."

Asked if that meant "don't sunbathe this weekend", the spokesman said: "If you want to put it like that."

Speculation about the possible measures being considered for Monday has centred on outdoor activities, and the spokesman acknowledged that "there is evidence of a much-reduced rate of transmission outdoors compared to confined indoor spaces".

But the spokesman stressed: "The social distancing rules remain in place, people have abided by them so far, we are enormously grateful for the sacrifices they have made.

"Those sacrifices have made a real difference in driving down the rate of transmission and we would ask them to stick with it."

Chief Superintendent Karen Findlay, of the Met Police, urged Londoners to continue to stick to the lockdown rules, adding officers would be on patrol in public spaces to help enforce them.

"Enforcement will always be a last resort where it is absolutely necessary," she said.

"The vast majority of people are, and I thank them for their continued support and cooperation at this challenging time, in order to prevent the spread of the virus and extra burden on our NHS colleagues."

The Covid-19 pandemic has also seen big changes in the nation's plans for commemorating VE Day.

Despite the government's attempts to get the UK to comply fully with the lockdown, researchers have warned that discipline is slipping.

Analysis of geographical data by UCL suggested people's movements had increased since April 19.

The researchers examined in-app mobile data and demographic indicators and found that activity levels - defined as the number of unique mobile devices used per hour in each study area - declined during the first five weeks of lockdown, but have ticked up since then.

Professor James Cheshire, UCL geography and deputy director of the ESRC consumer data research centre, said: "Our analysis suggests that people have been adhering to the lockdown rules and taking them very seriously over the first month or so.

"But by early May we've started to see a shift with more activity in recent days.

"It may be that people have started to increase their movements in anticipation of the government announcement expected this weekend for easing lockdown."