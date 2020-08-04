Pizza Express could close 67 UK restaurants putting 1,100 jobs at risk

The firm said the move was part of a major restructuring plan
The firm said the move was part of a major restructuring plan. Picture: PA
By EJ Ward

Up to 1,100 jobs are at risk at Pizza Express's restaurants in the UK as it plans to close around 67 of its sites.

The chain said it is planning to launch a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in the "near future" in a bid to push down its rents amid a "significantly more challenging environment" after the coronavirus pandemic.

The outcome has "yet to be decided", Pizza Express said, but it may end in the closure of around 15 per cent of its 449 restaurants in the UK, affecting 1,100 staff.

The company added: "This decision is a very difficult one; however, against the current unprecedented backdrop, Pizza Express believes reducing the size of its estate will help it to protect 9,000 jobs."

