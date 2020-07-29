Pizza Hut enter into 'rescue talks' with thousands at jobs possibly at risk

Pizza hut is in restructuring talks. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Pizza Hut has reportedly started restructuring talks which could lead to hundreds of job losses and placing hundreds of stores at risk.

The restaurant chain's owners have enlisted the help of advisors Alvarez & Marsal to explore the possibility of insolvency.

According to Sky News, the agreement could lead to hundreds of job cuts across the company.

It has been reported that a final decision is yet to be made but that a CVA is a "distinct possibility'.

Pizza Hut closed all of its 244 restaurants in the UK during the coronavirus lockdown, the vast majority of which have since reopened.

The company said it hopes to have 213 restaurants open by 10 August, with a view to reopening the rest as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: "Despite government support, and entering lockdown from a place of strength, the cost of lockdown combined with reduced trading levels has had a substantial impact on the whole restaurant sector.

"Along with many other businesses, we are looking at ways to minimise that financial impact, while continuing to trade as usual.

"Whether this will require financial restructuring in the form of a CVA or otherwise is as yet undecided."

The spokesman added that Pizza Hut employed 5,700 people in the UK.