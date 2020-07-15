Plaid Cymru leader: Coronavirus has been 'game changer' in argument for Welsh independence

By Mike Hughes

The coronavirus pandemic has been “a game changer” in the argument for Welsh independence, the leader of Plaid Cymru has claimed.

Adam Price says Wales has proven that it is able to handle such a crisis and is calling for a referendum on breaking away from the rest of the UK .

Recent polling has suggested a four-point rise in support for independence.

Members of the Welsh Parliament will debate a motion on Wednesday calling for a referendum on the question, although permission must first be granted by the Westminster government.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Mr Price told LBC News: “Wales has proven itself during the Coronavirus crisis by acting independently to protect our citizens from the dysfunctionality and ineptitude of the Westminster Government.

“As we come out of this crisis, we cannot go back to the status-quo.

"The status quo has failed Wales. Under-investment and unfair funding forms the crux of this unequal union of broken promises - delivered by the Tories at Westminster and defended by Labour through their support for the stagnant status-quo.

“Meanwhile, support for Welsh independence is on the rise and the people of Wales are waking up to the idea that there is another way, another future, another choice. And that choice firmly resides with the people of Wales.

“That’s why we are calling on the Welsh Government to seek the constitutional right to allow the Senedd to legislate during the next term to hold a binding referendum on independence.

“Welsh independence can be a force for good. A force to reject the regressive, insular and backward-looking politics of Westminster for the politics of hope, of caring and of community that we can all have in our new independent Wales standing tall amongst the other nations of the world.

“It's time for change and it is only through a Plaid Cymru Government that that change, and our independence, can be won.

The Welsh First Minister has previously claimed “there is no appetite” for an independence referendum.

Plaid Cymru hold four seats in Westminster and saw an increase in their vote share at the 2019 general election.

They are the third largest party in the Welsh Parliament behind Labour and the Conservatives.

The next Senedd election is due to be held on 6th May 2021.