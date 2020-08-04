Pilot confirmed dead after light aircraft crash in East Sussex

4 August 2020, 16:10 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 16:25

BREAKING
BREAKING. Picture: LBC News

By Kate Buck

A pilot has been confirmed dead after his light aircraft crashed in East Sussex.

Emergency services raced to the scene shortly after 11am today after the aircraft crashed near Heathfield and burst into flames.

It is thought the pilot, who has not been named, died instantly.

His family have been informed of the tragedy.

The matter has now been passed to the Air Accident Investigation Branch  (AAIB) for investigation.

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Pizza Express has said it could close around 67 of its UK restaurants, with up to 1,100 jobs at risk

UK firms cut almost 4,500 jobs during first few days of August
The cases are linked to the Hawthorn Bar in Aberdeen

Coronavirus outbreak linked to Aberdeen pub rises to 32 cases
A rainbow flag during Brighton Pride in 2019

Man charged after LGBT flag set alight during Brighton Pride

Up to two thirds of the workforce could be made redundant

Southbank Centre announces up to two thirds of staff could be made redundant
Geoff Pugh, 52, received the £90 penalty charge notice (PCN) from Highview Parking after taking his family for a throat and mouth swab

Motorist hit with £90 parking fine after taking drive-through coronavirus test
Cornwall

Six million rural workers 'at risk' of losing job after furlough scheme ends