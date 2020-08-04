Pilot confirmed dead after light aircraft crash in East Sussex

BREAKING. Picture: LBC News

By Kate Buck

A pilot has been confirmed dead after his light aircraft crashed in East Sussex.

Emergency services raced to the scene shortly after 11am today after the aircraft crashed near Heathfield and burst into flames.

It is thought the pilot, who has not been named, died instantly.

His family have been informed of the tragedy.

The matter has now been passed to the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) for investigation.

More to follow...