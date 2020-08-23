Police break up 300-strong rave in Huddersfield

Police drone footage of a large unlicensed event in a Birmingham car park. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Asher McShane

Police have said they broke up an illegal rave in Huddersfield involving 300 people on Saturday night.

West Yorkshire Police said in a tweet that they were called to the gathering in Deighton, where missiles were thrown at officers.

Police said the music was "quickly turned off" and the crowd was dispersed, a move "met by applause from local residents".

Meanwhile, police also dispersed a large street party in Northfield, on the outskirts of Birmingham, soon after midnight, and have issued a reminder of the need for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Birmingham police said they were called to a large street party just after midnight which had marquees and a DJ. Picture: Birmingham Police/Twitter

Birmingham Police said they had been called to 70 street and house parties and other unlicensed gatherings overnight.

The force tweeted that they had dispersed dozens of parties. They said the street party at Northfield on the outskirts of Birmingham included two marquees and a DJ.

"Everyone packed up and went home after we arrived," they tweeted.

Our officers are out tonight responding to calls about large gatherings. Please stick to Government guidelines and keep safe #OpReliant pic.twitter.com/x8bUak3I94 — Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) August 22, 2020

"Please understand we are still in a pandemic."

In a separate tweet, the force said officers had "responded to over 70 street and house parties and other unlicensed events" on Saturday night.

"Most people understand why we are doing this - stay safe - don't risk spreading the virus," the force said.

No details of arrests were immediately available.

Fines of up to £10,000 for those organising illegal raves in England will come into force ahead of the bank holiday as authorities clamp down on unlawful gatherings.

Tougher measures targeting those breaching coronavirus regulations on large gatherings will come into effect on Friday, ahead of the August bank holiday weekend.

Boris Johnson said that new fines were to be introduced for those hosting raves when he announced a further easing of England's lockdown last week.

People facilitating or organising illegal raves, unlicensed music events or any other unlawful gathering of 30 people or more may face a £10,000 fine.