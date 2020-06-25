Police break up huge 'swarm of kids' in Glasgow park

Large crowds gathered in the Glasgow park. Picture: Twitter

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police have been forced to break up a huge gathering in Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.

Videos posted on social media show crowds flocking to Kelvingrove Park on Thursday night.

Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a breach of the peace and assaulting an officer.

Dozens of people can be seen drinking and dancing as they take advantage of the hottest day of the year.

Pictures and videos show huge groups mixing together, breaking social distancing guidelines.

Police can also be seen moving in to break up groups and confiscate alcohol from the public.

A police helicopter can also be seen overhead.

Police Scotland said their presence was due to the amount of people in the park.

Scotland's coronavirus death toll sits at 2,482, with two deaths recorded throughout the country in the past 24 hours.

Greg and Jack from Paisley, who had been spending the day in the park, told LBC News that there was "no social distancing" and "nobody cared once they’d had a drink".

"It got to about six and the police formed a big line pushing us out," they said.

"There were a lot of people in there, I would say at least 150.

"Social distancing just out the window, everyone was far too close to each other.

"The police moved us all out early tonight, a lot earlier than last time," they continued.

Local resident Debbie Hindle, who is spending her evening clearing rubbish in community garden beside the park, told LBC News: "We've spent a lot of time and money tending all the beds, mowing the lawns so after an event like this we come out and clear up the rubbish.

"It is unbelievable the amount of people coming here."

When asked if the park is normally like this, she replied: "No! This is way way above even a normal sunny day.

"There were 12 to 15 police vans here, and the helicopter is out. This is really unusual."

She continued: "There is loads of rubbish, people just leave it here, bottles and everything.

"It's better than Thursday night or Saturday night, then it was a little bit intimidating."

No fun being a killjoy, but Kelvingrove is not open for parties.



KG is for everyone, especially during covid. All park users are entitled to feel safe & respected. Physical distancing is still the rule.



No alcohol or you may get a police fine. Bin your rubbish.



Not Ok👇 pic.twitter.com/vQxoZFkwAU — Glasgow City Council #StaySafe (@GlasgowCC) June 25, 2020

Inspector Lesley Docherty, of Partick Police Office, said: “The regulations remain that people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, for exercise or recreation, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done from home.

"The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation."

In a statement on Twitter, Glasgow City Council said: "No fun being a killjoy, but Kelvingrove is not open for parties.

"KG is for everyone, especially during covid.

"All park users are entitled to feel safe & respected. Physical distancing is still the rule.

"No alcohol or you may get a police fine. Bin your rubbish. Not Ok."