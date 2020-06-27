Police break up 'unlicensed music events' on Tooting Bec and Clapham Common in London

Police cleared people from Clapham Common and Tooting Bec Common. Picture: Met Police Events

By Asher McShane

Police were called to two areas of south London to disperse unlicensed music events after residents complained hundreds of people had gathered.

Officers were called to Tooting Bec Common and Clapham Common this evening to clear "large, unlicensed" music events.

Scotland Yard wrote online: "Due to significant disruption being caused by two ongoing unlicensed music events in Clapham Common and Tooting Bec Common dispersal zones have been put in place.

"These provide uniformed officers additional powers to direct those in attendance to leave the area and not return."

Wandsworth police posted online: "Officers are at the scene of a large, unlicensed music event in Tooting Bec Common. They are dispersing those in attendance. We understand the impact this is having on the local community, officers will remain at the scene until the event is cleared."

A similar event was taking place a couple of miles away on Clapham Common.

Lambeth police said they were dispersing the crowd and would remain at the scene until it was cleared.

One resident wrote online: "There is an illegal rave going on on the northern end of Tooting Bec common with 1000+ youths, loud music and many cars speeding and revving engines. Please intervene!"

Another said: "There are 1000 people having an illegal party on the football pitches at the northern part of Tooting Bec Common. Please can you investigate."