Police find body of 15-year-old who went missing in lake in Thurrock

Breaking News. Picture: LBC News

By Ewan Quayle

Police have found the body of a 15-year-old boy in a lake in Thurrock after a major search operation.

A major search was underway for the teenager, who was reported missing near a lake at a shopping centre on Friday night.

Essex Police were called out after reports that a teenager had gone missing in a lake near the Lakeside Shopping Centre in Thurrock.

The teenager was last seen in Alexandra Lake at Lakeside in Thurrock, before being discovered by officers shortly after 12.40pm on Saturday.

Superintendent Craig Saunders, of Essex Police, said: "I want to thank the local community for their patience, and all those involved who have helped with the investigation."

The boy's family have been told.

The UK recording its third hottest day on record on Friday, with temperatures at Heathrow Airport reaching 37.8C and thousands flocking to beaches and lakes.

