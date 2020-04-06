Watch: Police tip helmet full of water over beach BBQ amid coronavirus lockdown

By EJ Ward

Watch as a police officer pours a helmet filled with water over a barbecue after two beachgoers allegedly refusing to leave Hove beach.

With the UK in coronavirus lockdown, many feared warmer weather would bring bored Brits out of their homes and into parks and beauty spots across the country.

In London, Lambeth council was forced to close Brockwell Park after a reported 3,000 flocked to the green space on Saturday.

It tweeted: "Despite clear advice, over 3,000 people spent today in Brockwell Park, many of them sunbathing or in large groups. This is unacceptable. Unfortunately, the actions of a minority now means that, following police advice, Brockwell Park will be closed tomorrow."

[LIVE NEWS; Coronavirus as it happens]

Police on Hove beach have put out one BBQ. Picture: Twitter/Dave Strauss

Meanwhile, in Hove police officers were forced to resort to extreme measures to halt one couple who were using the good weather to get out on to the beach.

Captured on video one yellow-jacketed officer can be seen tipping a helmet full of water onto a BBQ.

Sussex Police tweeted on Saturday evening: "Thank you to everyone that stayed away from beauty spots and beaches today. We know it isn't easy.

"We are disappointed that two people will be summonsed to attend court after breaching the Coronavirus Act 2020 by having a BBQ on #Hove beach."

Sussex Police were on patrol on beaches across the county over the weekend. Picture: PA

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press conference on Saturday, Cabinet secretary Michael Gove said there is "evidence to suggest" young people are not taking social distancing measures seriously despite strict instructions to stay at home.

He said: "That is why it is important that we reach them appropriately – it may be that some of the messages and some of the channels we have used have not reached some segments of the population.

"It may be that young people feel that they are less likely to be affected and less likely to be infected."