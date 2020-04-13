Police hunt 'idiot' driver who did 151mph on M1 during lockdown

Police chased the driver on the M1. Picture: Met Police

By Asher McShane

Police are trying to trace a driver who risked the lives of other motorists on the M1 during London’s locked down Bank Holiday weekend.

Head of Scotland Yard's Road and Transport Policing Command Detective Superintendent Andy Cox posted shocking footage online today showing police pursuing a motorist doing 151mph on the M1 motorway.

He wrote online: "This driver reached 151mph on M1 before decamping care and evading police on foot. We will do our utmost to identify and take action.

Extreme speeds this wkend in #London. Many enforced including 97mph (40) on #A10. This driver reached 151mph on #M1 before decamping car & evading 👮‍♂️ on foot. We will do upmost to identify & take action. Anyhow no doubt will come to our attention again🤞 before he hurts somebody! pic.twitter.com/SyGV1aS3l5 — Andy Cox (@SuptAndyCox) April 13, 2020

"Anyhow no doubt will come to our attention again before he hurts somebody!”

He also said that a driver had been caught doing 97mph in a 40 mph zone on the A10.

The driver's recklessness sparked an angry backlash online.

One person wrote: "Hope you catch these idiots soon."

Another posted: "Such speeds are completely unnecessary."

The footage was released just days after he issued a warning, saying that very high speeds were being recorded on empty roads in London, with the risk of fatal and serious crashes adding pressure to the NHS.

He appealed for drivers to slow down and drive safely.