Police investigate car 'mounting pavement and hitting two people' in London's Sloane Square

Police are investigating reports the car mounted the pavement. Picture: @DanWeissy

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle which mounted the pavement before hitting two pedestrians in Sloane Square in London.

The Metropolitan police said in a statement: "Police are on scene in Sloane Square, SW1 where they are dealing with a vehicle which has collided with two people.

"The car was found abandoned. Cordons were put in place and buildings in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution while officers searched the vehicle.

"A man was subsequently arrested for driving offences."

Police said that the conditions of the people hit were not immediately available and that further updates are imminent. A car was found abandoned on nearby Exhibition Road.

“Am hearing that a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians,” MP Greg Hands said on Twitter. “Am checking with eye-witnesses that everyone is OK.”

“Police in Kensington & Chelsea are dealing with a suspicious vehicle at Sloane Square. Cordons and closures are currently in place,” police said. “We await examination of the vehicle.”

Police said they were not treating the incident as being terror-related.