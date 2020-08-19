Police officer freed after getting stuck in handcuffs during training

The police officer was cut free from the set of handcuffs. Picture: @corenorepol

By Asher McShane

A police officer had to be freed from a set of broken handcuffs by firefighters after getting stuck in them during a training session.

Northamptonshire police training sergeant Scott Renwick joked “this could well make my career” after being freed by Northamptonshire firefighters.

The fire service posted on Twitter yesterday: “Police Officer released from handcuffs after they had failed, used pedal cutters to release.”

Well that wasn’t a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!! pic.twitter.com/WyOKGNDC8s — Core Skills Norpol - Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 18, 2020

Sgt Renwick had to walk himself to the fire station to be cut free from the cuffs.

After the unfortunate incident, the officer posted: “Well that wasn’t a good start to the day.

This could well make my career. https://t.co/WVlmE89BJj — Core Skills Norpol - Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 18, 2020

"Thanks to Northants Fire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!!

The incident sparked an onslaught of ribbing from colleagues who demanded the officer pay a “cake fine” over the incident.

IT WAS MEEE. I NEED A CAKE FACTORY. — Core Skills Norpol - Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 18, 2020

One person responded: “That's not so much a cake fine, more the whole bakery.”

Sgt Renwick replied: “IT WAS MEEE. I NEED A CAKE FACTORY.”