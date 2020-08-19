Police officer freed after getting stuck in handcuffs during training
19 August 2020, 11:18 | Updated: 19 August 2020, 11:23
A police officer had to be freed from a set of broken handcuffs by firefighters after getting stuck in them during a training session.
Northamptonshire police training sergeant Scott Renwick joked “this could well make my career” after being freed by Northamptonshire firefighters.
The fire service posted on Twitter yesterday: “Police Officer released from handcuffs after they had failed, used pedal cutters to release.”
Well that wasn’t a good start to the day. Thanks to @northantsfire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!! pic.twitter.com/WyOKGNDC8s— Core Skills Norpol - Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 18, 2020
Sgt Renwick had to walk himself to the fire station to be cut free from the cuffs.
After the unfortunate incident, the officer posted: “Well that wasn’t a good start to the day.
This could well make my career. https://t.co/WVlmE89BJj— Core Skills Norpol - Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 18, 2020
"Thanks to Northants Fire for cutting me out of some broken cuffs. #NotFunny. I would have laughed too!!
The incident sparked an onslaught of ribbing from colleagues who demanded the officer pay a “cake fine” over the incident.
IT WAS MEEE. I NEED A CAKE FACTORY.— Core Skills Norpol - Scott Renwick (@CoreNorpol) August 18, 2020
One person responded: “That's not so much a cake fine, more the whole bakery.”
Sgt Renwick replied: “IT WAS MEEE. I NEED A CAKE FACTORY.”