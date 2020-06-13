Police and protesters clash as tensions flare at demonstration in London

13 June 2020, 13:51

Protesters in London have clashed with police near The Cenotaph
Protesters in London have clashed with police near The Cenotaph. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Police and protesters have clashed in London as tensions begin to flare at a demonstration at the Cenotaph war memorial.

A group of demonstrators wishing to protect London's statues from being defaced or toppled have confronted the police as protests were taking place across the UK.

Video footage shared by Home Secretary Priti Patel shows bottles and other objects being thrown at officers around midday today as protesters and police came up against one another at barriers in central London.

The Cabinet minister condemned any violence towards the police, branding it "thoroughly unacceptable thuggery".

She wrote: "Any perpetrators of violence or vandalism should expect to face the full force of the law. Violence towards our police officers will not be tolerated.

The home secretary also urged all those protesting today to return home in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to save lives.

Some people could be heard chanting "England!" and singing "God Save the Queen" as growing crowds gathered in the capital.

Veterans have also been filmed marching through London as onlookers applauded.

Meanwhile, anti-racism protesters in Newcastle have been kept apart from statue protectors at Grey's Monument in Newcastle.

It comes as peaceful demonstrations in support of Black Lives Matter are taking place across the UK, while counter-protesters have headed to cities to protect the country's memorials.

This story is being updated...

