Police under fire for telling dad he can't play with his kids in his own front garden

10 April 2020, 11:14

This police officer told a man he cannot be in his front garden
This police officer told a man he cannot be in his front garden. Picture: Twitter

By Adrian Sherling

A police officer has been filmed telling a dad that he's not allowed to play with his children in his own front garden.

The South Yorkshire Police officer approached Daniel Connell as he played with his two very young children in his front garden in Rotherham Eastwood village.

Mr Connell filmed the incident and posted it on social media.

The officer can be heard in the video saying: "You cannot come into your front garden.

"When you look around and there's nobody out, it's because you can't come out here.

"It's not me, it's the government. The virus does not stop on your fence. 1,000 people died yesterday.

"I'm asking you to go indoors. Are you refusing to go indoors?"

South Yorkshire Police released a statement on Twitter, saying: "This encounter was well-intentioned but ill-informed and we'd like to apologise for the way it was handled.

"We've spoken to the officer concerned and made our approach absolutely clear.

"Again, we apologise for any inconvenience caused and will continue our work to support the NHS."

