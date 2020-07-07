Portugal in talks with UK over travel quarantine restrictions

Portugal was left of the government list of quarantine exempt countries. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The Portuguese Prime Minister has said talks are under way with British officials about travel corridors between the two countries after the Portugal was excluded from the list of countries exempt from coronavirus travel quarantine.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antinio Costa said: "The foreign minister had a long conversation with his counterpart.

"It is very important we build a confident relationship."

Mr Costa said his foreign minister has had a long conversation with his UK counterpart.

It comes after the Foreign Office unveiled a lost of more than 70 countries which UK holidaymakers can visit without having to quarantine for two weeks on their return.

Portugal was not listed as one of these countries, which the country called "absurd".

On Friday, Mr Costa tweeted: "Which is the safest place to stay? You are welcome to spend a safe holiday in Algarve! #UK #visitportugal."

The tweet was accompanied by a graph appearing to show the UK having a higher infection rate than the Algarve.

Which is the safest place to stay?

You are welcome to spend a safe holiday in Algarve!#UK #visitportugal pic.twitter.com/2xZzddlzVy — António Costa (@antoniocostapm) July 3, 2020

The exemptions from quarantine will apply from 10 July for the countries listed by the government.

The Department for Transport said the approved destinations were chosen as they "pose a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens".

They said the list is "under constant review".

