Pregnant stabbing victim raises funds for charity that saved her life

By Maddie Goodfellow

A woman who was stabbed 24 times by her ex-partner whilst pregnant has walked the 37 mile route the Midlands Air Ambulance took when it saved her life.

Natalie Queiroz has walked the 37 mile route the Midlands Air Ambulance took when it saved her life.

Natalie was stabbed 24 times in Sutton Coldfield while eight months pregnant in March 2016.

The Air Ambulance flew there from RAF Cosford in Shropshire, and carried out life-saving surgery whilst flying her to Birmingham's QE Hospital.

She’s since raised tens of thousands of pounds for both the QEHB Charity and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity through marathons and cycle challenges.

She's called this one of her toughest yet though, completing exactly 37 miles in a little under 12 hours.

Natalie said she is doing the walk to thank the hospital for keeping her and her daughter alive.

"Neither I nor my daughter would be alive today if it were not for the incredible work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham," she said.

“They are both such worthwhile causes, they support patients and save lives day in day out whether it's lockdown or not.

“They deserve every penny they get."

Natalie Queiroz is raising money for charity. Picture: LBC News

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "Undertaking this kind of challenge, especially during the current climate, is commendable.

"We are very thankful for people like Natalie, who have gone through great adversity, but still go above and beyond to help us raise the funds the charity needs to continue saving lives.

"We often find that when our service touches people's lives, they understand the importance of the critical pre-hospital care that our clinical teams provide on scene, and the rapid transit via our helicopter which has saved thousands of lives over the last 29 years."

Cathryn Worth, fundraising manager at University Hospitals Birmingham Charity, said: "Natalie's incredible efforts through the Saving Lives Challenge helped us to make a huge difference to our critically ill and injured patients at QEHB. It is wonderful that she is taking on this challenge, and we are proud to have her support.

"Natalie has witnessed first-hand the incredible work of the Critical Care Department at QEHB, and her support will enable us to continue to support their lifesaving work."